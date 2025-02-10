wrestling / News

WWE News: Classic PPVs Added To Netflix Outside US, Transparent John Cena Action Figure Announced

February 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Payback Image Credit: WWE

– Netflix has added a number of classic WWE PPVs outside of the US. WWE Netflix News reports that 41 PPVs were released on Monday including the full runs of WWE Armageddon, WWE Insurrextion, WWE Vengeance, WWE Great American Bash, WWE Night of Champions, and WWE Payback.

– Ringside Collectibles has revealed that a “You Can’t See Me” style collector’s edition of John Cena is on the way from Mattel. You can check out the figure below:

