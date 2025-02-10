wrestling / News
WWE News: Classic PPVs Added To Netflix Outside US, Transparent John Cena Action Figure Announced
February 10, 2025 | Posted by
– Netflix has added a number of classic WWE PPVs outside of the US. WWE Netflix News reports that 41 PPVs were released on Monday including the full runs of WWE Armageddon, WWE Insurrextion, WWE Vengeance, WWE Great American Bash, WWE Night of Champions, and WWE Payback.
– Ringside Collectibles has revealed that a “You Can’t See Me” style collector’s edition of John Cena is on the way from Mattel. You can check out the figure below:
UPCOMING ELITE: John Cena @Mattel @WWE Elite Greatest Hits 8 Collectors Edition
Coming in 2025 to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Mattel #WWE #WWEEliteSquad #WWERaw #SmackDown #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/xd04CBzvGt
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was ‘Insulted’ By Finish of ECW One Night Stand 2006, Fine With It Now
- Backstage Update on TNA Contract for Josh Alexander, His Pending Free Agency
- The Undertaker On Why He Doesn’t Want To Reprise Deadman Character Again
- Update on Drew McIntyre and LA Knight Working Together After Royal Rumble