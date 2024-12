– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released a couple of new videos, including Randy Orton’s “The Evolution of a Predator” documentary. You can see the video for the full documentary below:

– The account also released two more ECW matches in Taz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow from Living Dangerously 1998 and The Eliminators vs. Sabu & Mikey Whipwreck at ECW Heat Wave 1996: