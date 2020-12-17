wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From Drew McIntyre on Broken Skull Sessions, Motorhead Selling Triple H Shirts, UpUpDownDown Uno
December 16, 2020
– A new clip from this weekend’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring Drew McIntyre is online. You can see the video below, which features McIntyre discussing the most underrated star in WWE with Steve Austin:
– Motorhead is selling two shirts in collaboration with WWE based on Triple H. The band has the shirts, described as official Motorhead and WWE collaborations, available on their official website including a “Cerebral Assassin” shirt and a D-Generation X-themed “Pedigree” shirt.
– The latest UpUpDownDown Uno episode is online, and you can check it out below:
