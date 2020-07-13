wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From This Week’s New Day Podcast, Stock Down
July 13, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a clip from this week’s episode of The New Day: Feel the Power. You can see the clip below, which is described as follows:
Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston sit down with former WWE Creative Writing Team member Michael Notarile, without whom The New Day would never have come into existence.
– WWE stock closed at $44.48 on Monday, down $1.77 (3.83%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.04% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Ryback at WrestleMania 29, Says He Suggested Ryback as the Guy to Break the Streak
- Kacy Catanzaro On Her Time Off Due to Her Back Injury, Which WWE Women Inspired Her
- Cody Fires Back at Person Who Uses Gay Slur In Reference to Sonny Kiss
- Charlotte Flair Explains Why She’s Taken Time Off From WWE, Says She’s Not Ashamed of Plastic Surgery