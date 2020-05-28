wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From This Week’s NXT UK, Johnny Gargano’s Brock Lesnar Impression
– WWE has released a clip from this week’s episode of NXT UK, with The Street Profits and Matt Riddle teaming up. You can see the clip below, and 411’s full review of the episode here.
– WWE also shared a clip from The Bump featuring Johnny Gargano’s Brock Lesnar impersonation:
