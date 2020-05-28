wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip From This Week’s NXT UK, Johnny Gargano’s Brock Lesnar Impression

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits NXT UK

– WWE has released a clip from this week’s episode of NXT UK, with The Street Profits and Matt Riddle teaming up. You can see the clip below, and 411’s full review of the episode here.

– WWE also shared a clip from The Bump featuring Johnny Gargano’s Brock Lesnar impersonation:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brcok Lesnar, Johnny Gargano, NXT UK, Street Profits, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading