WWE News: Clip From Last Night’s WWE LFG, Full NXT Episode From 2010, Dakota Kai’s Entrance Theme
March 3, 2025
– A&E has released a clip from last night’s episode of WWE LFG. You can see the clip below, described as follows:
Michelle McCool shocks The Undertaker by helping Mickie James in the competition & Bubba Ray Dudley offers his rookie some advice ahead of a match, in this clip from Season 1, Episode 3.
– The NXT Vault YouTube account released the full June 1st, 2010 episode of NXT:
– Finally, the WWE Music account posted Dakota Kai’s entrance theme, titled “Boom Baby”:
