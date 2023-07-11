WWE Reportedly Keeping Close Eye on Potential SAG-AFTRA Strike

Several people in WWE are keeping their eyes on the potential SAG-AFTRA strike, according to a new report. The actor’s union is in negotiations with the major studios with a deadline set for Wednesday night at midnight, and it is believed to be likely a strike will take place as the two sides are still haggling over issues like higher wages, increased residual payments and protections around the use of AI. If the strike does happen, it will mean that actors will be on strake alongside the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America), marking the first time in 63 years that both actors and writers are striking and will largely shut down Hollywood.

According to PWInsider, a number of people in WWE are waiting to see what happens and have noted that the strikes could well benefit WWE. An actor’s strike would mean that actors could not promote new films, while network shows would have to go to reruns. This will likely benefit WWE, who will be able to carry on without interruption. Sources in the company noted that the Bloodline segment from last week’s Smackdown brought in 3 million viewers which was the most-watched segment in a long time and drove more people to watch.

Wrestling is live and does not have ties to unions, so it will become more valuable to networks as they try to find new original content during the strikes. It is also worth noting that WWE is in the middle of negotiations on media rights, which comes at the perfect time considering the WGA strike and potential SAG-AFTRA strike. It is believed internally that WWE is now poised to be in a much better position for the entertainment world, which will potentially be very good for business.