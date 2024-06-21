wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Close To Multi-Event Deal With Indiana Sports Corp Starting With 2025 Royal Rumble
June 20, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is reportedly nearing a deal with Indiana Sports Corp for several events that would start with the Royal Rumble. WrestleVotes reports that WWE and the organization are close to a multi-event deal that would begin with the 2025 Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1st.
WWE has yet to announce a deal or confirm the report.
WrestleVotes Exclusive: I’m told WWE & the Indiana Sports Corp are nearing a multi-event deal, starting with the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1st, 2025.
In addition, the deal is likely to include a future WrestleMania & SummerSlam, which would…
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Thinks Mark Henry’s Fake Retirement Speech One Of The Greatest Promos Ever
- Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected
- Adam Copeland Thinks Age Ruined Double or Nothing Cage Dive, Thinks He Could Have Done It 20 Years Ago
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW