WWE Reportedly Close To Multi-Event Deal With Indiana Sports Corp Starting With 2025 Royal Rumble

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE is reportedly nearing a deal with Indiana Sports Corp for several events that would start with the Royal Rumble. WrestleVotes reports that WWE and the organization are close to a multi-event deal that would begin with the 2025 Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1st.

WWE has yet to announce a deal or confirm the report.

