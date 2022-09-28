wrestling / News
WWE Closes Performance Center Due to Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Seen There
September 28, 2022 | Posted by
– Following Hurricane Ian making landfall, PWInsider reports that that the WWE Performance Center was closed today due to the storm concerns and for safety reasons. Additionally, the report noted that former NJPW worker Karl Fredericks was seen at the Performance Center earlier this week.
As noted, Fredericks parted ways with New Japan earlier this year and said he wouldn’t be re-signing with the company.
