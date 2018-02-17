WWE News: The Club Calls Out The Revival at Live Event, Photos of Zeda’s Return at NXT House Show,

– WWE released a video from backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Eugene, Oregon. In the video, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson call out The Revival and refer to them as “nerds.” That seems to be the duo’s go-to insult. You can check out that video below.

– NXT Superstar Zeda made her return at Friday’s NXT house show in Jacksonville, Florida. This was her first match in NXT since last October. At the house show, Zeda faced Shayna Baszler in a rematch from the Mae Young Classic. Baszler won the match via the Kirifuda Clutch. You can check out some photos from the match that were posted on social media below.