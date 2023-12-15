wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Autographed Pics For Sale, Stars’ Top 2023 Songs, 2023’s Debuts & Returns

December 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series CM Punk Returns to WWE Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– WWE is selling autographed CM Punk photos in their online shop. The shop includes autographed pics of Punk’s Survivor Series return and more.

– WWE posted a new video to their TikTok account with stars discussing their most played songs of 2023:

@wwe This is what #WWE Superstars have been listening to in 2023! 🎶🎧 #SpotifyWrapped ♬ original sound – WWE

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the debuts and returns of 2023:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading