wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Autographed Pics For Sale, Stars’ Top 2023 Songs, 2023’s Debuts & Returns
December 14, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE is selling autographed CM Punk photos in their online shop. The shop includes autographed pics of Punk’s Survivor Series return and more.
– WWE posted a new video to their TikTok account with stars discussing their most played songs of 2023:
@wwe This is what #WWE Superstars have been listening to in 2023! 🎶🎧 #SpotifyWrapped ♬ original sound – WWE
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the debuts and returns of 2023: