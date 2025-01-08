WWE News: CM Punk Reportedly Backstage At NXT, Show Pre-Empted In Los Angeles

– CM Punk was reportedly backstage at this week’s episode of WWE NXT. PWInsider reports that Tuesday night’s taping saw the Raw star backstage in attendance. The show took place in Los Angeles, the same city that hosted Monday’s episode of Raw.

– The outlet also reports that the show was pre-empted in LA due to KTLA’s coverage of the wildfires that broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of the city. The fire, which was fueled by strong winds in the area, has forced evacuations of over 30,000 people and caused almost 3,000 acres to burn so far.

A rep told the site that the show will air on KTLA Wednesday night at 8 PM PT.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to everyone affected by the wildfires.