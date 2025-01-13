WWE News: CM Punk & More Advertised For Raw at Madison Square Garden, New Smackdown Date in April

– WWE is advertising CM Punk, Gunther and more locally for the company’s Raw in Madison Square Garden in March. PWInsider reports that Punk, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan are all advertised for the taping, which takes place on March 10th.

– The report notes that a new Smackdown date is official. The show will take place in Seatlle on April 11th with Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Solo Sikoa and more locally advertised.