WWE News: CM Punk PhotoShops Himself Into Young OG Bloodline Pic, Top 10 Roman Reigns Survivor Series Moments
November 24, 2024
CM Punk has added himself into the memeworthy pic of the young OG Bloodline. As reported, Paul Heyman revealed that Punk will be the fifth man in the OG Bloodline’s team for Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk posted to Instagram to share a pic of the original Bloodline as kids (including the PhotoShopped addition Sami Zayn) with his own youthful pic added in as you can see below:
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Roman Reigns’ greatest Survivor Series moments:
