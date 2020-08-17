WWE News: CM Punk Reacts to ThunderDome Announcement, Kayla Braxton Set for RAW Talk Tonight

– CM Punk had some fun with WWE’s announcement of the ThunderDome residency in the Amway Center on Monday. The WWE alum took to Twitter to make some jokes about the new residency’s name, as well as Retribution as you can see below:

Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former territories. Led by Greg Gagne. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

Gosh. Some of you just aren’t ready for long term story telling. 🙄 — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

“BY GAWD ITS THE GRAND CHILD OF BOB GEIGEL!!!” — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

Unrelated, have the Road Warrior movies been responsible for the most pro wrestling gimmicks/names? — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

Unrelated, have the Road Warrior movies been responsible for the most pro wrestling gimmicks/names? — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

– Kayla Braxton noted on Twitter that she will be on tonight’s RAW Talk episode, “filling in.” No word on who she will be filling in for. Samoa Joe missed last week’s show with R-Truth filling in for him.