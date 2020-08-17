wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk Reacts to ThunderDome Announcement, Kayla Braxton Set for RAW Talk Tonight

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– CM Punk had some fun with WWE’s announcement of the ThunderDome residency in the Amway Center on Monday. The WWE alum took to Twitter to make some jokes about the new residency’s name, as well as Retribution as you can see below:

– Kayla Braxton noted on Twitter that she will be on tonight’s RAW Talk episode, “filling in.” No word on who she will be filling in for. Samoa Joe missed last week’s show with R-Truth filling in for him.

