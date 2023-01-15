wrestling / News

WWE News: CNN Looks at Vince McMahon’s Return, Top 10 Charlotte Flair Wins

January 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE has been the biggest wrestling news of the year so far, and a new article looks at his return to power. CNN has published a feature on McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, looking at his exit due to the sexual misconduct allegations against him and how he returned to the Board. You can see the article at the link.

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the best Charlotte Flair wins:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading