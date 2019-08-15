WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson Sells Hundreds of Thousands Of Shares of Stock

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE co-president Michelle Wilson sold 158,134 shares of stock on August 8, earning $10,958,686. That’s nearly 80% of her stock for a huge profit. She also managed to sell the stock for the lowest price it’s been in months, similar to George Barrios, Kevin Dunn, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and others. Most stock sales have happened after the prices fell from nearly $100 to the high $60s.