wrestling / News
WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson Sells Hundreds of Thousands Of Shares of Stock
August 15, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE co-president Michelle Wilson sold 158,134 shares of stock on August 8, earning $10,958,686. That’s nearly 80% of her stock for a huge profit. She also managed to sell the stock for the lowest price it’s been in months, similar to George Barrios, Kevin Dunn, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and others. Most stock sales have happened after the prices fell from nearly $100 to the high $60s.
More Trending Stories
- nZo and CaZXL Discuss What the Moments Were Like When They Got Fired by WWE, nZo Says Music Was Always His Plan A
- Bray Wyatt Responds to Bully Ray’s Request for an Apology Over 2015 Royal Rumble Elimination
- Jim Ross Recalls Harley Race Bodyslamming Andre the Giant, Andre & Race’s Relationship
- Eric Bischoff on Convincing Hulk Hogan to Drop WCW Title on 100th Nitro, How He Got Hogan to Do Big Storylines