wrestling / News

WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson Sells Hundreds of Thousands Of Shares of Stock

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super Showdown Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE co-president Michelle Wilson sold 158,134 shares of stock on August 8, earning $10,958,686. That’s nearly 80% of her stock for a huge profit. She also managed to sell the stock for the lowest price it’s been in months, similar to George Barrios, Kevin Dunn, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and others. Most stock sales have happened after the prices fell from nearly $100 to the high $60s.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading