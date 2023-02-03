WWE News: Cody Rhodes On This Week’s After The Bell, Miz and Alexa Bliss Appearing on NBC Show

– Cody Rhodes is the guest on this week’s episode of WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the full episode below, described as follows:

“Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”

– The Miz and Alexa Bliss are set to be contestants on the second season of NBC’s That’s My Jam. The Tonight Show’s Twitter account shared a trailer for the second season of the music-themed celebrity game show, which premieres on March 7th at 10 PM on NBC. You can see the trailer below which shows Miz and Bliss competing as a team: