WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes Will Appear On This Week’s NXT

Cody Rhodes is confirmed to appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. As previously noted, Rhodes teased a possible appearance on Tuesday’s show during NXT Battleground. WWE confirmed on Raw that Rhodes will show up on the episode.

Rhodes had said that he had been curious as to how his “old friend” Ethan Page would do against Trick Williams and was “thinking of ‘dashing’ down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”

NXT airs live tomorrow night on USA Network.