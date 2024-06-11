wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes Will Appear On This Week’s NXT
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes is confirmed to appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. As previously noted, Rhodes teased a possible appearance on Tuesday’s show during NXT Battleground. WWE confirmed on Raw that Rhodes will show up on the episode.
Rhodes had said that he had been curious as to how his “old friend” Ethan Page would do against Trick Williams and was “thinking of ‘dashing’ down to FL this week with a gift and see some old friends.”
NXT airs live tomorrow night on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Reacts To Trick Williams Wanting To Team With Him For A Match
- Matt Hardy Recalls The Process Of Putting Together The First TLC Match
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999