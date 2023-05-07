WWE News: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar At Backlash Reportedly Went As Planned, Rumor Killer on Ambulance Spot

– Cody Rhodes’ match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash went as planned, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Lesnar’s bleeding job was planned for the match, and WWE sources said that the match went as planned. Rhodes was never scheduled to be squashed in the match.

– The site also reports that rumors about a planned stretcher job and ambulance spot are untrue. The site got a look at the preparation plans for the shows, and no Ambulance was mentioned. Every prop had to be cleared by Triple H personally, and additional clearances were required in Puerto Rico.