wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Comments On WrestleMania 40 Match, Entrance Theme Hits #1 On Rock Chart
– Cody Rhodes feels fulfillment following his win at WrestleMania 40 night two. WWE posted a video of Cody on TikTok where he talks about feeling “full” after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and reflects on being able to watch some history at the show. You can see the clip below:
@americannightmarecody When one good story ends, an even better one begins. #WrestleMania @WWE ♬ original sound – Cody Rhodes
– Downstait posted to Twitter to note that “Kingdom,” their song that serves as Rhodes’ entrance theme, hit #1 on the US iTunes Rock charts following Rhodes’ win. They wrote:
“‘Kingdom’ is NUMBER ONE on the #iTunes US Rock Charts!!!
We will never be able to thank @CodyRhodes and all of you enough for making this happen, but THANK YOU, and we love you.”
'Kingdom' is NUMBER ONE on the #iTunes US Rock Charts!!!
We will never be able to thank @CodyRhodes and all of you enough for making this happen, but THANK YOU, and we love you. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇲💀🤘🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/9pJ9xvwGGV
— Downstait (@DownstaitBand) April 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Cody Rhodes On What Finishing The Story Means To People, Reveals Triple H & More Gave Him His Dad’s Old Watch
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage