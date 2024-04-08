wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Comments On WrestleMania 40 Match, Entrance Theme Hits #1 On Rock Chart

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes feels fulfillment following his win at WrestleMania 40 night two. WWE posted a video of Cody on TikTok where he talks about feeling “full” after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and reflects on being able to watch some history at the show. You can see the clip below:

@americannightmarecody When one good story ends, an even better one begins. #WrestleMania @WWE ♬ original sound – Cody Rhodes

– Downstait posted to Twitter to note that “Kingdom,” their song that serves as Rhodes’ entrance theme, hit #1 on the US iTunes Rock charts following Rhodes’ win. They wrote:

“‘Kingdom’ is NUMBER ONE on the #iTunes US Rock Charts!!!

We will never be able to thank @CodyRhodes and all of you enough for making this happen, but THANK YOU, and we love you.”

