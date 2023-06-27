– Cody Rhodes’ dog Pharaoh made his official debut on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Rhodes appear in a backstage segment with Pharaoh, who made several appearances on AEW TV during Rhodes’ time there:

– The Miz got a measure of revenge on Tommaso Ciampa this week after Ciampa beat Miz in his return last week. Miz explained on tonight’s show that he didn’t heard a thing from Miz since his time out due to injury and that he was done playing second fiddle.

Ciampa then came out for a match but Miz attacked him from behind and laid him out with a Skull Crushing Finale at the bottom of the ramp.