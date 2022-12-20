wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes DVD On The Way, Brock Lesnar & Ronda Rousey UFC Videos Released

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes is the subject of a new WWE DVD releasing next year. WWE Home Video UK announced that American Nightmare: The Best of Cody Rhodes will release on February 20th and will feature matches from Rhodes’ WWE career including his 2007 debut and his return match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38:

– The UFC released the following classic videos of Brock Lesnar’s knockout win over Randy Couture at UFC 91 in 2008, as well as a retrospective on Ronda Rousey and Meisha Tate’s second fight at UFC 168 in 2013:

