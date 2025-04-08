wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena WrestleMania Hype Video Shown On Raw, Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s IC Title

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw John Cena Cody Rhodes 3-31-25 Image Credit: WWE

– A John Cena and Cody Rhodes WrestleMania hype video aired on tonight’s Raw. Monday’s show saw the video documenting the Cena and Rhodes feud as you can see below, featuring the song “Last Of My Kind” By Shaboozey:

– Lyra Valkyria was able to fight off Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s show. Valkyria defended her title against Bayley and picked up the win with a Jackknife cover.

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Lyra Valkyria, WrestleMania 41, Jeremy Thomas

