WWE News: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena WrestleMania Hype Video Shown On Raw, Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s IC Title
– A John Cena and Cody Rhodes WrestleMania hype video aired on tonight’s Raw. Monday’s show saw the video documenting the Cena and Rhodes feud as you can see below, featuring the song “Last Of My Kind” By Shaboozey:
It's a whole new STORY for @CodyRhodes at #WrestleMania.
🎧 “Last Of My Kind (feat. @cauthenmusic)” by @ShaboozeysJeans pic.twitter.com/0QhrasR70X
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
– Lyra Valkyria was able to fight off Bayley to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s show. Valkyria defended her title against Bayley and picked up the win with a Jackknife cover.
Women's #ICTitle on the line on #WWERaw!
Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/dryKxwi6bG
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
almost had us there… 😅#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uQWkOprCrc
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
