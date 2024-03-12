wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Sends Message To Roman Reigns On Raw, Travis Scott Attends Show
– Cody Rhodes appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and sent a message to Roman Reigns. Rhodes was interviewed by Michael Cole on Monday’s show and talked about his matches at WrestleMania. Rhodes addressed his long history with Rollins and said that people change over the years, before saying that this is his last change to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania. He noted that “the story” is in the last inning, referencing Paul Heyman saying after last year’s WrestleMania that the Bloodline story was only in the third inning:
– Rap star Travis Scott showed up at this week’s Raw with Jey Uso, as posted in a video on the WWE Instagram account:
“@travisscott has arrived to #WWERaw with @uceyjucey… YEET!”
