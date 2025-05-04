WWE News: Cody Rhodes Appears In NBA Ad, 2015 Episode of NXT, John Cena vs. Batista Match

– Cody Rhodes appeared in an ad for the NBA’s move to NBC next season. The former Undisputed WWE Champion showed up in the spot for the league’s return to NBC, and you can see it below:

Ever feel like EVERYONE has that one song stuck in their head? 🏀 The NBA on NBC and Peacock – coming this fall! pic.twitter.com/gpKMXlklFg — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 3, 2025

– The NXT Vault YouTube account posted the full January 28th, 2015 episode of NXT:

– Meanwhile, the WWE Vault account posted the Last Man Standing Match between John Cena and Batista from Extreme Rules 2010: