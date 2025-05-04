wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Appears In NBA Ad, 2015 Episode of NXT, John Cena vs. Batista Match

May 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw 3-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes appeared in an ad for the NBA’s move to NBC next season. The former Undisputed WWE Champion showed up in the spot for the league’s return to NBC, and you can see it below:

– The NXT Vault YouTube account posted the full January 28th, 2015 episode of NXT:

– Meanwhile, the WWE Vault account posted the Last Man Standing Match between John Cena and Batista from Extreme Rules 2010:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Dave Bautista, John Cena, NBA, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading