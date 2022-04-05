WWE News: Cody Rhodes Shirts Sell Out at WrestleMania, John Cena Writes Forward For Gold’s Gym Book

– Cody Rhodes was a big seller at WrestleMania, with his shirts selling out last night. PWInsider reports that the Rhodes shirts on sale sold out at both AT&T Stadium and the Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore on Sunday night. Rhodes was the mystery guest for the final panel on Sunday.

– The site also notes that John Cena wrote the forward for The Three Muscleteers, a book that the story of Gold’s Gym. The book is set to be released on April 12th.