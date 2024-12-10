WWE News: Cody Rhodes & Tiffany Stratton Appear On Raw, Wyatt Sicks Take First Loss

– Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton made a trip to Monday night, appearing on this week’s episode of Raw. As noted, it was announced on Friday’s Smackdown that a “transfer window” was opening and that the GMs of Raw, Smackdown and NXT were working to move some talent around as Raw prepares for its move to Netflix. Monday night’s show saw the Undisputed WWE Champion appear in a segment with Adam Pearce before running into Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, telling them that they should be ashamed of what their words to Big E. last week.

In addition, Stratton was seen backstage talking to Pearce. It’s not clear if either will be moving brands at this time.

"You both should be ashamed of yourselves." Even @CodyRhodes can't stand the sight of The New Day. 😬#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eFFoMILM0w — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2024

– The Wyatt Sicks took their first loss on tonight’s show as they battled the Final Testamant in an eight-man tag team match. The Miz, who was part of the Final Testament team, saved Kross from taking a Sister Abigail and got caught in the Mandible Claw as a result. Paul Ellering then made his return to Raw and threw powder in Howdy’s face, allowing Cross to hit The Final Prayer for the pinfall win. This marks Howdy’s first pinfall.