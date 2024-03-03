wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Reacts to Viral TikTok, This Week’s Smackdown In 3
March 3, 2024
– Cody Rhodes posted a new TikTok reacting to a viral video referencing him. The WWE star posted a video of his reacting to the TikTok of a guy poking fun at how he is usually depicted in “walking into the arena” shots on WWE TV:
@americannightmarecody #duet with @@ebukadikeh #foryoupage ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
– WWE posted this week’s Smackdown in 3 video, which summarizes the events of the week’s episode:
