WWE News: Cody Rhodes To Attend WrestleMania 40 On-Sale Launch, Former Developmental Talent Sentenced

Cody Rhodes will be on hand for the on-sale launch for WrestleMania 40. Next Friday is on the on-sale start for the PPV, and Rhodes posted to Twitter to announce he’ll be there in Philadelphia for the event:

– PWInsider reports that Kyle Rasmussen, who worked for FCW in 2010 under a developmental deal as Conrad Tanner, was sentenced on Wednesday to 153 days in prison as part of a plea deal in charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Rasmussen pleaded no contest on the charges, for which he was arrested in October of 2022. Rasmussen was in the backseat of a vehicle and for unknown reasons tried to take over the wheel from the driver. The driver feld the vehicle, as did Rasmussen’s girlfriend Sara Ratlif. While fleeing, Ratlif was struck by another care and passed away.