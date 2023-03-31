wrestling / News
WWE News: Cold Open Released For WrestleMania 39, New Creative Openings
March 30, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has released the cold open for WrestleMania 39 ahead of this weekend’s PPV. You can see the video below, which features Kevin Hart:
– WWE has posted new job openings for a writer and writer’s assistant in the creative team. You can see those postings here (for Writer) and here (for Writer’s Assistant).
