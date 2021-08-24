wrestling / News
WWE News: Colin Cowherd Praises SummerSlam Experience, Dominick Mysterio Gets Award
– Colin Cowherd has changed his mind on WWE, raving about his experience at SummerSlam. Cowherd, who has long been critical about wrestling fans and infamously mocked Eddie Guerrero’s death in 2005 as well as Ultimate Warrior’s in 2014, was in the front row for SummerSlam and praised the show, as you can see below:
"It was UNBELIEVABLE!" 👏@ColinCowherd raves about #SummerSlam LIVE in Las Vegas. @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/A4E1asL4TV
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
– WWE posted that Domnick Mysterio was named this month Entenmanns Smackdown Award recipient:
.@DomMysterio35 has always looked up to his father @reymysterio, and now they’re living their WWE journey together! With so many accomplishments since his in-ring debut a year ago, it's no surprise that Dominik was awarded this month’s @Entenmanns SnackDown award! 🍩 #ad pic.twitter.com/jxBhvmXMxe
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021