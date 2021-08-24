WWE News: Colin Cowherd Praises SummerSlam Experience, Dominick Mysterio Gets Award

– Colin Cowherd has changed his mind on WWE, raving about his experience at SummerSlam. Cowherd, who has long been critical about wrestling fans and infamously mocked Eddie Guerrero’s death in 2005 as well as Ultimate Warrior’s in 2014, was in the front row for SummerSlam and praised the show, as you can see below:

– WWE posted that Domnick Mysterio was named this month Entenmanns Smackdown Award recipient: