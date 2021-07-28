wrestling / News

WWE News: More Coliseum Home Video Added to Peacock, SummerSlam Sweepstakes Video

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Peacock Premium

– Peaock has added more WWE Coliseum Home Video titles to the service. PWInsider reports that the following have been added:

* Brutus the Barber Beefcake
* Hulk Hogan: Real American
* Wrestling’s Greatest Champions
* WWF Greatest Hits
* WWF SuperTape 2-5 volumes
* WWF UK Fan Favorites 1993
* Wrestling’s Tough Guys
* Sunny

– USA Network posted a new video promoting their SummerSlam Sweepstakes:

