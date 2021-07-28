WWE News: More Coliseum Home Video Added to Peacock, SummerSlam Sweepstakes Video

– Peaock has added more WWE Coliseum Home Video titles to the service. PWInsider reports that the following have been added:

* Brutus the Barber Beefcake

* Hulk Hogan: Real American

* Wrestling’s Greatest Champions

* WWF Greatest Hits

* WWF SuperTape 2-5 volumes

* WWF UK Fan Favorites 1993

* Wrestling’s Tough Guys

* Sunny

– USA Network posted a new video promoting their SummerSlam Sweepstakes: