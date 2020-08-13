WWE News: WWE.com Looks at Greatest SummerSlam Matches, Lana Tests Waterpoof Foundation

– WWE has a new article up looking at the greatest SummerSlam matches of all-time. You can see the article here, which as WWE.com’s editors discuss matches like 2016’s John Cena vs. AJ Styles, 1991’s Mr. Perfect vs. Bret Hart, 2002’s Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock and more.

– Lana has posted a new video to YouTube testing the strength of her waterpoof foundation against a pool: