WWE News: WWE.com Pulls Owens vs. Zayn WrestleMania Match From Listing, Baron Corbin Says he’s Winning The Andre Battle Royal, Fatal Four-Way Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

– It was reported earlier today that to sell Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn being fired on last night’s WWE Smackdown, their superstar profiles have been removed from WWE.com. The site has also pulled their WrestleMania match from the site’s listing.

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Baron Corbin was interviewed. He stated that he will become a two-time Andre Battle Royal winner because the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Titles are currently spoken for, and this is where he can make the most impact.

– Drake Maverick announced on last night’s WWE 205 Live that TJP vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa is set for next week.