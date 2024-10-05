WWE Airs ‘Coming Soon’ Vignette On Smackdown

WWE aired a vignette teasing someone “coming soon” on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The vignette aired on Friday’s show and you can check it out below. It features a car revving up and taking off, police sirens and what looks to be the city of Detroit.

PWInsider reports that sources have indicated the vignette is for the Motor City Machine Guns, who were originally supposed to debut on NXT for a short run. However, the team was not at this week’s NXT as was originally planned.

No word on when they may debut.