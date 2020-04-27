WWE’s Commemorative Plaque For Boneyard Match Contains Dirt From the Location

WWE’s new plaque commemorating the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match will come with actual dirt from the location of the match. As previously reported, the company is selling a plaque in honor of the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker match, and as the below tweet advertising the plaque notes, it contants a capsule of dirt from where the match was filmed.

The plaque runs for $74.99 and is up for pre-order now; it will be available to be delivered as of May 13th.