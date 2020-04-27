wrestling / News
WWE’s Commemorative Plaque For Boneyard Match Contains Dirt From the Location
WWE’s new plaque commemorating the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match will come with actual dirt from the location of the match. As previously reported, the company is selling a plaque in honor of the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker match, and as the below tweet advertising the plaque notes, it contants a capsule of dirt from where the match was filmed.
The plaque runs for $74.99 and is up for pre-order now; it will be available to be delivered as of May 13th.
Undertaker put AJ Styles in the dirt at #WM36, winning the first-ever Boneyard Match. Get your piece of the action with the new #WrestleMania 36 "Boneyard Edition Plaque with a capsule of dirt from the actual match! Exclusively at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/ZvsNYnqUyu pic.twitter.com/9IwGLrDCqW
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 27, 2020
