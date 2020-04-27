wrestling / News

WWE’s Commemorative Plaque For Boneyard Match Contains Dirt From the Location

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Undertaker WWE WrestleMania 36 Bone Yard Match

WWE’s new plaque commemorating the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match will come with actual dirt from the location of the match. As previously reported, the company is selling a plaque in honor of the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker match, and as the below tweet advertising the plaque notes, it contants a capsule of dirt from where the match was filmed.

The plaque runs for $74.99 and is up for pre-order now; it will be available to be delivered as of May 13th.

