WWE News: Commentary Team For Tomorrow’s Raw, Who Timed Raw and Crown Jewel
November 3, 2024
– A new report has a couple of notes for tomorrow’s Raw from Saudi Arabia including the commentary team. As reported, Raw was taped on Sunday in Riyadh to air tomorrow night on USA Network. PWInsider reports that Michael Cole and Corey Graves will call the episode.
– The report also notes that WWE official Jason Ayers was the person who times out both Crown Jewel and Raw.
