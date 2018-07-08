WWE Comments on Brock Lesnar’s UFC 226 Appearance

– WWE has posted their first public comment on Brock Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226 and upcoming fight with Daniel Cormier. The company has posted an article on WWE.com thatr recaps the Lesnar situation, including his confrontation with Cormier and Dana White’s confirmation that the fight will happen down the line.

The full article reads as follows:

We don’t know who the next challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship will be, but we do know his upcoming opponent — UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Cameras caught Lesnar cageside for the main event of UFC 226 between UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier.

After Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round to become both the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and UFC Heavyweight Champion, he called out Lesnar and invited him into the octagon. Brock immediately shoved the new champ across the cage before delivering a profanity-laden tirade on the microphone.

Later in the night, during the post-show press conference, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Cormier vs. Lesnar would be happening in the future. He added that no date had been set.

Speculation has run rampant over Lesnar’s future for much of this year, starting with Lesnar posing for photos next to White on the night of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018. Lesnar last competed in UFC in July 2016.

Weeks ago, Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman revealed that The Beast’s next Universal Title defense was facing contractual issues due to a lack of confidence in WWE to find a suitable challenger. Lesnar last appeared on WWE TV at the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, where he retained the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned to WWE.com for any updates on Lesnar’s WWE contract.