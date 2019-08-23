wrestling / News

WWE Comments on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch’s Engagement

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds Raw

– WWE has issued a statement following the announcement of Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch’s engagement. As reported earlier this evening, Lynch announced her and Rollins’ engagement on Twitter, and the company congratulated them in a post on WWE.com, which read, “WWE is thrilled to congratulate Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the news of their engagement.”

The company also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple:

