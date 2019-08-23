wrestling / News
WWE Comments on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch’s Engagement
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has issued a statement following the announcement of Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch’s engagement. As reported earlier this evening, Lynch announced her and Rollins’ engagement on Twitter, and the company congratulated them in a post on WWE.com, which read, “WWE is thrilled to congratulate Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the news of their engagement.”
The company also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple:
Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins!!!
❤️💍❤️ https://t.co/LLg00Q9pwm
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2019
WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!https://t.co/00eMEZg4nQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2019
