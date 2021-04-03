WWE Commercial for Hall of Fame Ceremony Includes Footage of Ozzy Osbourne

– Last week, WWE confirmed that award-winning actor William Shatner will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame as a Class of 2021 inductee. However, an advertisement for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on last night’s SmackDown indicated that another celebrity might be joining Shatner this year in the Celebrity Wing. During SmackDown, a commercial for the ceremony special was aired, and it included footage of the legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne (h/t PWInsider).

WWE has not yet announced Ozzy Osbourne as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee for this year. The rocker has a longstanding relationship with WWE going back many years. At WrestleMania 2 in 1986, he appeared in the corner of The British Bulldogs for their tag team title match against The Dream Team (Greg Valentine and Brutus Beefcake). Also, Osbourne hosted an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2009.