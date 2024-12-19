wrestling / News
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party, Several Superstars Appear
December 19, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE held their annual holiday party yesterday in Stamford, CT with several WWE superstars in attendance. Talents who were at the party include Bron Breakker, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Joaquin Wilde.
