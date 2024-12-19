wrestling / News

WWE Holds Company Holiday Party, Several Superstars Appear

December 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Bron Breakker 10-21-24 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE held their annual holiday party yesterday in Stamford, CT with several WWE superstars in attendance. Talents who were at the party include Bron Breakker, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler and Joaquin Wilde.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading