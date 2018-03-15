WWE News: Conan Tries to be The Rock’s Stunt Double in New Sketch, Asuka Still Listed on Raw Roster, and Superstars Taking Part in ESPN Challenge

– Conan O’Brien did a skit on his show, Conan, this week on TBS where he proves he can be the stunt double for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his new movie, Rampage. You can check out the video for the sketch below.

– In case you were wondering, WWE Superstar Asuka is still listed as being a part of the Raw roster on WWE.com. Asuka is set to fight against Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s title at WrestleMania 34, and she appeared on Smackdown this week. However, it looks like she might be staying as a part of the Raw roster until WrestleMania 34.

– A number of WWE Superstars are taking part in the ESPN Tournament Challenge for March Madness. The WWE team includes producer Adam Pearce, Heath Slater, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks, and The Miz. You can check out WWE’s tweet on the news below.