UPDATED: WWE Issues Statement on Dismissal of Concussion Lawsuit by 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals

“For nearly six years, WWE was subjected to stale and frivolous claims brought by Konstantine Kyros, whose misconduct triggered countless judicial opinions along the way. Today, the Second Circuit put an end to his pattern of baseless litigation, leaving open only the question of how much he must now pay to WWE as a sanction for his misconduct. We are grateful for the attention paid to these cases by the numerous federal judges who oversaw the litigation, and to the Second Circuit for its decision.”

ORIGINAL: According to a report by The Associated Press, The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City dismissed a concussion lawsuit filed against WWE by 50 former wrestlers, many of whom worked for the company in the 1980s and 1990s. The court agreed with a federal judge in Connecticut who previously dismissed the lawsuits two years ago, citing many of the claims as frivolous or after the statute of limitations expired.

The latest ruling not only reinforces WWE’s previous legal victory in this case, but it also means the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, will have to pay WWE’s legal fees.

The lawsuit stated that WWE failed to protect the talents from repeated head injuries and concussions, leading to long-term brain damage. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit included Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Joseph “Road Warrior Animal” Laurinaitis, Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff, Chris “King Kong Bundy” Pallies and Harry Masayoshi Fujiwara, known as Mr. Fuji. Fujiawara passed away in 2016, while Snuka died in 2017. According to their lawyer, they were both diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE after their deaths. Pallies passed away last year from undisclosed causes. The lawsuit stated that other plaintiffs are suffering from dementia and other illnesses, and it added that since WWE matches have scripted moves and choreography by WWE, the company is directly responsible for wrestlers’ injuries.

Per the lawsuit, World Wrestling Entertainment knew the risks of head injuries and didn’t properly warn the wrestlers. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was named as a defendant. Later on, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford, Connecticut ruled in September 2018 that there was no evidence WWE that concussions or head blows in wrestling matches would cause CTE.

Speaking on the new ruling, lawyer Konstantine Kyros called the Circuit Court’s ruling was a “rubber stamp” of Bryant’s previous decision, calling it “utterly devoid of any original reasoning or engagement with the legal issues raised in the wrestlers’ appeal.”

Kyros stated in an email to the Associated Press on Wednesday (Sept. 9): “In its conclusory assertions the injured wrestlers find no justice having been literally denied a day in court. Per this mandate wrestlers have no rights, no rights to bring a lawsuit, no rights to help from WWE for CTE & head injuries, no rights as misclassified employees, no rights to a jury, and ironically no right to even appeal!”

Additionally, the 2nd Circuit Court reportedly dismissed similar lawsuits that were filed by former wrestlers against WWE over head injuries, stating that the appeals on the lawsuits were filed too late.

Kyros’ appeal of sanctions by Vanessa Bryant were also dismissed by the Circuit Court. Judge Bryant’s 2018 ruling criticized Kyros for failing to comply with the rules of court and orders. Also, Kryos was later ordered to pay WWE’s legal fees, which could now be in the total of hundreds of thousands of dollars. WrestlingInc.com’s report noted that the amount of money Kyros will have to pay for WWE’s legal fees is all that remains to be decided.

Previously, the NFL and NHL were sued by former players for suffering concussions and other head injuries. The NFL settled with the former players for $1 billion, while the NHL ultimately reached a settlement in the amount of $18.9 million.