WWE Confirms 205 Live For Tonight, Matches Announced

– It took them until the last minute, but WWE has confirmed a new episode of 205 Live for tonight. The company announced on Friday night that Jack Gallagher will face Angel Garza, Ariya Davari will battle Raul Mendoza and Danny Burch will compete.

The announcements read:

Mendoza battles a WWE 205 original

Since arriving to compete on WWE 205 Live, Raul Mendoza has earned the respect of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, which led to the two Superstars joining forces against Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The Persian Lion hasn’t taken kindly to the new faces on WWE 205 Live, reminding everyone that he is one of the original Superstars on the purple brand and insisting that he will make life difficult for any any new competitors.

Tonight, Daivari and Mendoza will square off in singles action in the ultimate battle for respect.

Angel Garza hopes to continue his success

Between WWE 205 Live and WWE NXT, Angel Garza has certainly captured the attention of the WWE Universe as he continues his quest to capture the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Garza feels he should already have the title, but Lio Rush remains a fighting champion. Nevertheless, the Mexican Superstar faces a major obstacle in his journey to another title opportunity in the form of Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

In recent weeks, the British Superstar has struggled, including against Garza two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, but a victory over Garza in tonight’s rematch would be just the boost he needs.

Plus, Danny Burch will be in action tonight!

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.