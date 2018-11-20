WWE Confirms Braun Strowman Undergoing Elbow Surgery

– WWE has officially confirmed that Braun Strowman is set to undergo surgery on his elbow. The company announced the news on WWE.com, tying it into the storyline of Strowman being attacked by Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley on Raw.

The full announcement is below:

Braun Strowman will be undergoing surgery on his shattered elbow, WWE.com has learned.

The injury to his elbow was the result of a brutal attack at the hands of Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Strowman is currently scheduled to face Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Will The Monster Among Men be fully healed in time compete against Corbin in just four short weeks? Stick with WWE.com and social media for updates on Braun Strowman’s status as they become available.