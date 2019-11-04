WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar & Seth Rollins For Raw, NXT Invasion Teased

– WWE has finally provided the preview for tonight’s Raw with Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and a possible NXT invasion. The official Raw preview notes that Lesnar will be there to hunt down Rey Mysterio, Rollins will be addressing his loss to Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel and suggests that the NXT roster might try to repeat their success against Smackdown on the Raw roster.

The full write-ups are below:

Lesnar vows to hunt down Mysterio

Despite defeating Cain Velasquez by submission and retaining his WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Brock Lesnar had little time to savor his triumph over his longtime nemesis as Rey Mysterio utterly unleashed on The Beast Incarnate with a rapid succession of steel chair blasts that temporarily dazed The Conqueror.

Following that altercation, Paul Heyman announced on Friday Night SmackDown that Lesnar has quit the blue brand and is coming to Raw with the aim of hunting down The Greatest Mask of All Time.

Lesnar and Heyman are in New York and are will be on Raw tonight. Will Mysterio — or perhaps even his son Dominik — suffer another beatdown at the hands of the reigning, defending WWE Champion?

Seth Rollins to address Universal Title loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt looks to break Seth Rollins: WWE Crown Jewel 2019 (WWE Network Exclusive)01:01

Seth Rollins’ rivalry with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt ended in decisive — and dispiriting — fashion when the two-time Universal Champion was downed by his monstrous foe at WWE Crown Jewel and relieved of the title he had chased and protected for the better part of a year. With the title now in the SmackDown orbit and beyond Rollins’ reach, fans have been wondering what the embattled former champion will have to say in the wake of a tumultuous, controversial month. Tonight, he’ll have the chance to do just that, as the two-time titleholder will address the WWE Universe in the wake of his loss. And, given that Rollins has been transparent about his feelings both in front of and behind the curtain over the last 30 days, it’s safe to say this will be a must-see.

Will NXT attempt to take over Raw?

As the three-way battle for brand supremacy looms at Survivor Series, a weakened SmackDown roster was routed by a platoon of NXT Superstars led by NXT Champion Adam Cole, who successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan in Friday night’s main event. Logic assumes that the black-and-gold brand will attempt to mount a similar offensive against Monday Night Raw, but with Raw’s entire roster in the building, will the Full Sail soldiers have the manpower to achieve a repeat of Friday night’s takeover? Tune in to Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network, to find out.