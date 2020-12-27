WWE Confirms Carlito Will Be Back For RAW Legends Night

It was previously reported that WWE will hold a special ‘Legends Night’ of RAW on January 4, with over 20 former stars appearing. The list did initially include Carlito, but WWE has confirmed it in a post on Instagram.

The post reads: “Now that’s cool! Carlito returns on #WWERaw Legends Night on Jan. 4.”

This will be Carlito’s first appearance for WWE since 2014, when his father Carlos Calon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, he stopped wrestling for the company way back in 2010.

The other names promoted so far include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Candice Michelle, The Boogeyman, IRS, Melina, and Alicia Fox.