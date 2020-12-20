WWE Confirms Christmas Day Smackdown Will Be Taped

WWE’s Christmas Day episode of Smackdown will be taped, the company has confirmed. WWE announced on Sunday morning that the show will be taped on Tuesday, opening registration for the ThunderDome experience:

“Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome during a special taping of #SmackDown this Tuesday! http://WWEThunderDome.com”

The show will be the first Smackdown to follow up on tonight’s TLC PPV that airs live on WWE Network.