WWE Confirms CM Punk Is a ‘Free Agent’

CM Punk’s status as a free agent within WWE is official, having been confirmed on tonight’s Raw. During Monday’s episode, Michael Cole noted on commentary that Punk is a “free agent” which means he can appear on both Raw and Smackdown.

Punk made his WWE regular TV return on last week’s episode of Raw and is set to appear on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Cole hinted on tonight’s show that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will make offers to Punk on Friday’s show, similar to what happened on last week’s Smackdown when Randy Orton ultimately decided to sign with the Friday night brand.